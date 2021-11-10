The Wednesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Sunny spells expected today
Wednesday looks set to be a mostly dry day with mist and fog slow to clear from some areas. There will be a sunny spells with generally light variable breezes. Maximum temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.
Tonight
Largely dry overnight with clear spells. It will turn cold with minimum temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees. Areas of mist and fog will form in light winds or calm conditions.
