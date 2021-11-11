What has the weather in store for us today, Thursday, November 11

Don't forget your umbrella today
Mostly cloudy but mainly dry this morning apart from a little patchy drizzle. A spell of persistent rain will spread from the west through the afternoon and evening, becoming heavy at times. Becoming windy too through the day with southerly winds increasing strong and gusty, with gales in coastal parts. Mild; with highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees.
TONIGHT
Windy tonight with the persistent rain clearing eastwards for a time, but with more rain following overnight, becoming heavy at times. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds, reaching gale force and gusty in some coastal parts.

