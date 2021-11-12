The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

It'll be windy with outbreaks of rain today
Continuing windy for much of the day today, Friday, November 12 and it will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain, persistent for a time in places. Becoming drier through the afternoon and evening with perhaps some bright spells. Fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds veering west to northwest, will reach gale force and gusty for a time in some coastal parts, but will gradually start to moderate later in the day. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees Celsius.
TONIGHT
Any lingering rain and drizzle will clear early in the night and the rest of the night will be dry with some clear spells developing. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees Celsius with winds decreasing light to moderate westerly.
