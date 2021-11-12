Search

12/11/2021

What was the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas for the weekend ahead?

Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann

Will it be sunshine or showers over the weekend?

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

A mostly dry start tomorrow but cloudy. Patchy light rain and drizzle will push in from the west during the day with thickening cloud. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees with light westerly breezes backing southerly through the morning.

Saturday night: A mostly dull, cloudy night with patchy light rain and drizzle. Mist and hill fog will develop too in mostly light southerly breezes, fresher near some western and northwestern coasts. Temperatures not falling below 8 to 13 degrees, coolest in eastern areas and milder further west.

Sunday: Overcast for much of the day with light outbreaks of rain and drizzle, most persistent across the west and northwest and staying mostly dry in the east and southeast. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in light to moderate south to southwest breezes, fresh at times near western coasts.

Sunday night: Outbreaks of light rain and drizzle will extend from the northwest overnight, clearing much of Connacht and west Ulster by morning. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 11 degrees, coolest in the northwest in the clearer conditions with winds veering northwesterly. Cloudier elsewhere with mist and fog developing in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

