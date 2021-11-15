What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas this Monday, November 15

Any lingering mist and fog will clear this morning to leave a generally dry and bright day with spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in a light west to northwest breeze, backing southwesterly by evening.
TONIGHT
Generally dry tonight with clear spells to start. However, it will turn cloudier early in the night with patchy drizzle developing near coasts towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees in light to moderate southwest winds, increasing moderate to fresh towards morning.
