What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas today?

Sun or showers today?
A dull start to today, Tuesday, November 16 with patchy drizzle mainly near coasts. More persistent rain and drizzle will spread from the northwest through the morning, clearing southeastwards to scattered showers and sunny spells in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest to west winds, occasionally strong near coasts.
TONIGHT
Mainly dry with clear spells, though scattered light showers will develop, mainly over Ulster. Quite a cool night with lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees in moderate westerly winds, occasionally fresh on northern and northwestern coasts.
