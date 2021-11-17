The Wednesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Cloudy conditions today
This morning will be dry with some bright or sunny spells at first. Cloud will thicken from the west though through the morning and early afternoon, with a little patchy light rain and drizzle spreading eastwards in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in mostly moderate southwest winds, fresh at times in western coastal parts.
TONIGHT
Generally cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle. However, many eastern and southern areas will stay dry. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees. Light to moderate southwesterly breezes with patches of mist and fog developing.
