The Thursday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

This evening will see the return of cloudy and misty conditions
Today, Thursday, November 18 will be another mostly cloudy day. There will be a good deal of dry weather, with just a few patches of light rain or drizzle, mainly during the morning. Staying mild, with highest temperatures of 13 or 14 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.
TONIGHT
Cloudy and misty tonight and still largely dry with just the odd patch of light rain and drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees with fresh southwest winds easing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.