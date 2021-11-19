The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Cloudy conditions today
A largely dry day today, Friday, November 19 with plenty of cloud but also some bright spells. A few patches of rain or drizzle about, mainly affecting coastal areas and hills. Top temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in moderate southwest winds.
TONIGHT
Generally cloudy overnight with a few patches of drizzle or mist. Persistent rain will develop in the northwest towards dawn on Saturday. Minimum temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate southwest winds.
