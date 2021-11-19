The weekend weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Cold weather ahead
Saturday: On Saturday, a band of rain will spread across Connacht and Ulster during the morning, extending southeastwards to remaining areas of the country in the afternoon. A clearance to colder conditions with scattered showers will follow across the west and north later in the day. Moderate southwest winds will veer northwest during the day and increase fresh. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees but turning colder later in the day. Cold and breezy on Saturday night with showers affecting western and northern coastal counties, some with hail. Elsewhere, it will be mainly dry with long clear spells. Minimum temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees in moderate to fresh northwest winds.
Sunday: Sunday looks set to be a cold and blustery day with sunny spells and some showers. The showers mainly affecting coastal districts of the west and north, perhaps a few drifting in along Irish Sea coasts. Some of the showers will be of hail. Maximum temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in brisk northerly winds. Cold and mainly dry on Sunday night with long clear spells. Frost is expected to form widely across the country with lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees in light northerly winds.
