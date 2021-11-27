Cold conditions to continue today

The strong winds and cold conditions will continue through today. There'll be showers, scattered in Connacht and Ulster and isolated elsewhere, still falling as hail, sleet and snow on hills and mountains. Temperatures in the afternoon will range between 3 and 6 degrees making it feel especially cold in the strong northerly wind. The wind will ease in the evening.

Tonight will start mainly dry with clear spells and showers in Ulster. Cloudy conditions with rain will develop in the west and spread eastwards to all areas by morning, falling as sleet and snow initially.

Temperatures will fall to between minus 2 and plus 2 degrees early in the evening with light west to southwest winds. There'll be frost and ice on untreated surfaces.

The eastern half of the country will still be cold on Sunday, milder conditions will develop in western areas bringing temperatures there back up to 9 or 10 degrees, temperatures along the east coast are unlikely to rise above 3 degrees.

After a dull and damp start to the day in many places, it will brighten up with some sunny spells developing. Winds will be light southerly for most places, a fresh northwest wind in west Munster will extend northeastwards to all areas during the day.