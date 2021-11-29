The weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Generally cloudy to start today, with patches of rain or drizzle. There will be good dry spells in the afternoon in most places, with the patchy rain mainly becoming confined to the west and northwest. Some pockets of mist or fog too. Sunny spells will develop during the day, best of these in the south. Light to moderate west to northwest winds, turning fresher later this evening. Temperatures back to normal with highs of 8 to 11 degrees.
TONIGHT
Tonight will be a milder night than of recent with cloudy or misty conditions. There will be patches of rain or drizzle, most persistent in Atlantic coastal areas. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with moderate to fresh west to northwest winds.
