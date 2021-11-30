The Tuesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Heavy rain on the way
This will morning will be mostly cloudy across Connacht with patchy drizzle and mist. This afternoon, persistent and heavy rain will develop in the west and will spread eastwards. A clearance to showers will follow this evening and fresh southwest winds will become northwesterly. Highest temperatures of 10 or 11 degrees.
TONIGHT
Tonight will be cold and blustery with clear spells and showers, some heavy, especially in the west. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees with fresh, gusty northwest winds.
A ticket sold in Ballyshannon on Thursday shared a prize pool worth €914,160 in Saturday night’s draw
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.