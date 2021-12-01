What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas for December 1?

Cold weather ahead this evening
Today, Wednesday, December 1 will be cold and windy with sunny spells and occasional showers, some heavy or of hail. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees. Northwest winds will be fresh to strong and gusty.
TONIGHT
Tonight will be cold with showers of rain, hail or sleet. They will mostly die out overnight. Frost will develop in many areas, especially over the eastern half of the country. lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees with north to northwest breezes falling off light.
