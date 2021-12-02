What has the weather in store for us on Thursday, December 2?

Don't forget your umbrella today
Thursday morning will be largely dry with some sunny spells. Cloud will build from the northwest with rain and drizzle, extending across the province through the afternoon and turning persistent in the evening. Highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees. Light to moderate westerly breezes will back southwesterly ahead of the rain.
TONIGHT
Rain will continue to track southeastwards with a clearance in the northwest early in the night extending across the country with just some light patchy rain, drizzle and mist lingering in places. Lowest temperatures ranging from 3 degrees in the northeast to 7 degrees in the southwest. Moderate, occasionally fresh, southwesterly winds will veer northwesterly.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.