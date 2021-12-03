The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain
Friday will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and some sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in mostly light to moderate west to southwest winds, but freshening towards the evening as a band of showers will move in from the northwest.
TONIGHT
The band of showery rain will clear eastwards and while further showers will persist along Atlantic coasts, drier conditions with clear spells will develop inland along with frost in sheltered areas. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.
