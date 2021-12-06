What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding counties this Monday, October 6?

Cold and blustery conditions today
Cold and blustery today with sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers will be wintry along with a possibility of hail and isolated thunderstorms. Maximum afternoon temperatures generally ranging 4 to 7 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds.
TONIGHT
Showers will die out early tonight and it will become dry for a time with a touch of frost in places. However, later in the night southeast winds will increase strong to gale force and gusty and outbreaks of heavy rain will push in, turning to sleet or snow in places. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +4 degrees early in the night.
