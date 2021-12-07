Wild conditions to hit the West and Northwest today as Storm Barra approaches

Becoming extremely windy today, Tuesday, December 7 as Storm Barra approaches from the Atlantic. A band of heavy and squally rain will sweep in from the Atlantic quickly during the morning (falling as sleet or snow on high ground) followed by widespread squally showers. Severe and damaging wind gusts are expected in places, with some disruption likely. Gale to storm force southeast winds will veer west and later northwest in direction with a possibility of coastal flooding. Maximum temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.
TONIGHT
Very windy or stormy on Tuesday night as the centre of Storm Barra tracks over Ireland. There will be frequent squally showers, some wintry with hail and isolated thunderstorms. Further damaging and possibly disruptive wind gusts are expected, especially in Atlantic coastal counties with gale-to-storm force west to northwest winds. A cold night with lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees.
A lorry broke down at Carrick Bridge adjacent to Ging’s Pub. There were traffic backups in both directions. Pic – Gerry Faughnan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.