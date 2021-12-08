The impact of Storm Barra is still being felt today in Leitrim and surrounding counties

Storm Barra
Storm Barra will continue to bring very windy conditions on Wednesday with further severe or damaging gusts. Cold and windy on Wednesday with further outbreaks of rain turning to sleet and snow for a time in places. Drier and brighter across it the south with sunny spells and well scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees Celsius, in strong to gale force northwest winds, gradually moderating through the evening hours.
TONIGHT
Generally dry, calm and clear for a time tonight with some frost and possible ice. Later tonight, outbreaks of rain will begin to move up in from the west, along with low cloud, hill and coastal fog. Coldest early on with lowest 0 to 3 degrees Celsius.
