New Status Yellow wind warning issued for Leitrim, Sligo and Donegal today

Yellow wind warning for Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim
Met Éireann has issued a new Status Yellow - Wind warning for counties Leitrim, Donegal and Sligo.
Due to Storm Barra, northwest winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h and gusts of up to 100 km/h with localised stronger winds likely.
The warning is valid until 5pm this evening.
