The Thursday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Blustery conditions continue today
Overall cloudy to begin today, Thursday, December 9 with scattered outbreaks of rain and moderate southerly winds. A clearance to sunny spells and scattered blustery showers will follow from the west during the afternoon with freshening westerly winds. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees Celsius.
TONIGHT
Cold with showers across Atlantic counties, some of hail with sleet on high ground. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 3 degrees Celsius, in a rather brisk westerly wind.
