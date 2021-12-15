The Wednesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Some rain and drizzle on the way today
Mostly cloudy conditions today with occasional rain or drizzle, mainly across the north of the province. Maximum temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in moderate southwest breezes.
TONIGHT
Outbreaks of rain will clear tonight. However, there will be a good deal of cloud and with a few patches of mist or drizzle. Minimum temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.
