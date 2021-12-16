Cloudy conditions on the way for December 16

Cloudy
It looks set to be a generally cloudy day today, Thursday, December 16 with mostly dry conditions. However, there will be some patches of mist or drizzle about, especially on hills. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes.
TONIGHT
Some clear spells tonight, especially across the north and northwest of the country but it will be mostly cloudy elsewhere. Minimum temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees under clear skies but ranging 6 to 9 degrees elsewhere in light or moderate southeast breezes.
