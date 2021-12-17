The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Cloudy conditions with some sunshine
Today will be dry and mostly cloudy with occasional periods of sunshine. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in light to moderate southeast breezes.
TONIGHT
Remaining dry during tonight and cloudy with a few clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees, a little colder locally under clearer skies with a touch of frost possible. Southeast to east breezes will be light to moderate. There is a chance of some fog patches forming.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.