It's the final weekend before Christmas - what has the weather in store for us?

Saturday will be cloudy and dry overall with a few brighter breaks. It may be foggy for some very locally during the morning time. There is the chance of some drizzle over hills too. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees. Light to moderate southeasterly breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OVERVIEW: High pressure continuing to dominate into the early days of Christmas week bringing overall dry and cloudy conditions. Becoming a little colder too.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A cloudy night but dry aside from patches of drizzle. Mist and fog will likely form, densest in parts of the north and east. Lowest temperatures generally of 4 to 8 degrees with a light to moderate east to southeast breeze.

SUNDAY: Any lingering overnight fog will be slow to clear on Sunday. It will be cloudy with dry weather for most areas, but there may be some drizzle in southern and eastern coastal areas. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees. Easterly breezes will be mainly light.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Remaining mainly dry and cloudy with spots of drizzle possible. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees, coldest in the north.