Status Yellow fog warning for Ireland today

Fog warning issued
A Status Yellow fog warning has been issued for Ireland this morning, December 20.
Fog patches will be dense in parts giving reduced visibilities and poor driving conditions. The fog is expected to clear by lunchtime.
Please use fog lights where needed and slow driving to suit the conditions.
