The Monday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

A touch of frost tonight
Another dry and mostly cloudy day for today, December 20. Mist and fog, dense in places, will gradually clear and a few bright spells may develop during the day. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees with light to moderate east to southeast breezes.
TONIGHT
Cloudy and mostly dry tonight with some mist and fog in places. A few spots of drizzle possible too. A touch of frost forming locally under any clear spells. Lowest temperatures generally of 1 to 4 degrees, locally colder under any clear spells, in light or moderate southeasterly winds.
