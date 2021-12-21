What has the weather in store for us on Tuesday, December 21?

Cloudy conditions for December 21
It is continuing mostly dry and cloudy today, Tuesday, December 21 with a few brighter spells locally. Chance of a few spots of drizzle too. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees in mostly moderate to fresh southeasterly winds.
TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy tonight, with rain extending into the west and southwest overnight accompanied by strengthening southeast winds. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees, coldest over Ulster.
