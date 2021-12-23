What has the weather in store for us on December 23?

Umbrellas up!
A band of light and patchy rain will move away to the north this morning as drier and brighter conditions develop from the south. Bright and sunny spells will extend throughout with just one or two isolated showers lingering. Highs of 9 to 12 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds.
TONIGHT
Generally dry and clear at first with some mist and fog forming later. Cloud will slowly build from the south overnight. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds.
