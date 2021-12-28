What has the weather in store for us on Tuesday, December 28, 2021?

Mostly dry with just isolated showers and some sunny spells in light variable winds. However, cloud will increase towards evening. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees.
TONIGHT
After a dry but mostly cloudy start to the night rain will extend from the southwest to all areas, turning heavy at times with a risk of localised flooding. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees, coldest early in the night in moderate to fresh southeasterly winds, veering westerly by morning.
