The Wednesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Some windy conditions today for Leitrim
Windy to start with showery outbreaks of rain early in the morning. These give way to drier conditions and some sunny spells for the afternoon. Relatively mild for the time of year, with highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees and fresh to strong westerly winds gradually easing.
TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy with isolated patches of light rain or drizzle. Staying mild with temperatures not falling below 8 to 12 degrees, in light to moderate southwest winds.
