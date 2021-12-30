Heavy rain on the way for this afternoon

More rain on the way
This morning will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry with perhaps a little drizzle. Rain will develop in the south of the region during the afternoon and spread northwards through the late afternoon and evening. It will be heavy at times with localised flooding possible. Highest temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees with moderate southerly breezes.
TONIGHT
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with persistent rain in all areas. It will clear from the southern half of the country overnight, but will continue further north. It will be mild and breezy with fresh southerly winds and lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.
