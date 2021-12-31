The New Year weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

SATURDAY 1ST JANUARY

Rather windy on New Year's Day with scattered outbreaks of showery rain, heaviest across Atlantic counties with possible lightning here. Some sunny spells too with the driest conditions further to the east. Mild with top afternoon values ranging 11 to 14 degrees in mostly fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OUTLOOK: An unsettled start to 2022, with possible localised flooding and high winds at times too. After some very mild weather it will begin to turn colder with possible frost and ice.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Breezy with showery falls of rain, mainly affecting Atlantic counties and turning heavier through the course of the night. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees Celsius, in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

SUNDAY: Showers will become widespread through the morning and afternoon. However, some sunny spells will develop into the afternoon with showers mainly confined to Atlantic coasts. Highest temperatures will range a seasonal 8 to 10 degrees Celsius. Rather breezy with fairly brisk west to southwest winds.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A mix of clear spells and scattered showers on Sunday night, with showers most frequent in western areas. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees Celsius, in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

MONDAY: Rather windy and showery with possible hail and lightning. Highest temperatures of 8 or 9 degrees Celsius generally, in fresh to strong and gusty cyclonic variable, mainly southwesterly winds.