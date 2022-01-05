Motorists urged to prepare for snow

A warning has been issued
Met Eireann has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice for the entire country for tomorrow, Thursday January 6.
It comes into force at 4pm on Thursday, until 11am on Friday.
Scattered showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected, with hazardous travelling conditions in parts.
Motorists are urged to prepare ahead for travel during the snow and ice warning.
