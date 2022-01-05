Status Yellow snow and ice warning issued for Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Cavan

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow snow and ice warning for Thursday night and into Friday morning.
Scattered showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected, along with icy stretches, Thursday evening, Thursday night and Friday morning.
These will lead to hazardous travelling conditions in some parts. Showers will be most widespread in the west and north of the country where some accumulations are likely. Isolated thunderstorms will occur also.
