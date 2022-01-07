Search

07 Jan 2022

Hazardous driving conditions in places this morning warns Met Eireann

Hazardous driving conditions in places this morning warns Met Eireann

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Some accumulations of sleet and show will lead to some hazardous driving conditions this morning. Widespread showers of rain, sleet and snow will continue this morning along with a chance of isolated thunderstorms and hail. During the afternoon, showers will tend to die out however rain and milder conditions, will push in the south and west. Highest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees in the north and east, milder in the south and west with highs of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds.

TONIGHT

Rain will spread eastwards across the country on Friday night turning heavy at times, especially in the west and southwest with a risk of localised flooding. Lowest temperatures of 0 to +3 degrees during the evening in the north and east but a milder 4 to 8 degrees in the south and west. Milder conditions, accompanying the rain will extend across the country overnight, as south to southwest winds increase fresh to strong and gusty.

 

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media