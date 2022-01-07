Hazardous driving conditions in places this morning warns Met Eireann

Some accumulations of sleet and show will lead to some hazardous driving conditions this morning. Widespread showers of rain, sleet and snow will continue this morning along with a chance of isolated thunderstorms and hail. During the afternoon, showers will tend to die out however rain and milder conditions, will push in the south and west. Highest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees in the north and east, milder in the south and west with highs of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds.
TONIGHT
Rain will spread eastwards across the country on Friday night turning heavy at times, especially in the west and southwest with a risk of localised flooding. Lowest temperatures of 0 to +3 degrees during the evening in the north and east but a milder 4 to 8 degrees in the south and west. Milder conditions, accompanying the rain will extend across the country overnight, as south to southwest winds increase fresh to strong and gusty.
