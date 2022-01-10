What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas for the week ahead?

Tuesday: A largely bright and sunny day with long spells of sunshine and just the odd shower or two about the coast. The winds will generally stay light too with highs of around 7 to 10 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Overview: Gradually becoming more settled in the week as a ridge of high pressure influences our weather as we move towards midweek.

Tuesday Night: A dry night with long clear spells and light winds too. This will allow temperatures to drop to -1 to 3 degrees so there will be a touch of frost mainly in the south. Some mist and fog patches also.

Wednesday: Another dry and bright day with long clear spells and plenty of afternoon sunshine. There will be the odd shower or two along Atlantic coastal fringes where it will be a little cloudier too. Highs of 7 to 10 degrees and light winds.

Wednesday Night: Staying clear and dry for most in the evening with light winds. Temperatures will drop to around 1 to 4 degrees with patches of mist or fog forming for southern areas overnight.

Thursday: Some of that mist or fog will be slow to clear in the morning. It will become a little cloudier in the afternoon as winds become more southerly. There will be an isolated shower or two for coastal areas with highs of around 6 to 9 degrees.

Thursday Night: A cloudy night with a few showers lingering in the predominantly southerly flow. The extra cloud cover will make it a little milder than previous nights with lows of around 4 to 8 degrees. Some mist and fog patches also.

Friday: A more settled day with some scattered cloud and a few showers. Highs of around 6 to 9 degrees and light winds.

Outlook for the weekend: Generally settled weather is on the way for Saturday and Sunday with just the odd shower about the coasts.