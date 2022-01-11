What has the weather in store for us for Tuesday, January 11?

Dry and bright for most this morning with good sunshine developing for the day. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees. Winds will be generally light southwesterly or variable in direction.
TONIGHT
Tonight will be dry with long clear spells. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees generally, a little milder in the west of the province. Frost and mist patches will form in mostly light southwesterly or variable breezes.
