The Wednesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Wednesday will be a dry day with good spells of sunshine. Becoming a little cloudier later in parts with the odd spot of drizzle developing. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly or variable breezes.
TONIGHT
A dry night with good clear spells, especially over Munster and Leinster. Lowest temperatures here of -2 to +2 degrees with frost forming. Staying slightly milder in parts of Connacht and Ulster under cloudier conditions with the odd patch of drizzle possible. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees. Light breezes will allow fog to form, becoming widespread and dense in parts, especially over the southern half of the country.
