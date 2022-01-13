The Thursday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Frosty conditions will be seen in some areas tonight
Any lingering patches of fog this morning will be slow to clear due to light southerly winds. Today will be dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. There may be some patchy drizzle at times in coastal areas. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.
TONIGHT
Some fog will be setting in again from early tonight, becoming dense in places in light breezes or near calm conditions. Otherwise tonight will be mainly dry with clear spells. A touch of frost possible too in lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees.
