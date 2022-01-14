What has the weather in store for us on Friday, January 14?

A mainly dry day on the way
A dull start with fog slowly lifting to low cloud. Friday will be dry overall with occasional bright periods developing. There may some drizzle at times near coastal areas. Highs of 5 to 9 degrees, with a light southeast breeze.
TONIGHT
Mainly dry but rather cloudy with just occasional clearer periods. Some patches of fog will form in light southerly winds, and there may be patchy drizzle too near coasts. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees generally, milder in the southwest.
