The weekend weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Any frost, mist and fog will clear on Saturday morning. It will be quite a cloudy day with patches of light rain or drizzle, but some sunny periods will develop too. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees with a light southerly breeze.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OVERVIEW: Some rain at times but generally staying settled.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Early on Saturday night there will be a mix of cloud and clear spells, with patches of light rain, mist and fog. More frequent outbreaks of rain will develop in the northwest and will move southeastwards across Connacht and Ulster overnight. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees with light westerly winds, veering northwesterly with the rain.

SUNDAY: Sunday morning will be mostly cloudy with a few patches of light rain or drizzle and any mist or fog will be slow to clear. It will be drier and brighter in the northwest with sunny spells and these conditions will extend southeastwards through the afternoon. There will be light north to northwest winds, becoming variable in the evening. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Sunday night will be dry and cold with long clear spells. A few patches of mist or fog will develop in light, variable winds. There will be frost in many areas as temperatures drop to between -3 and +1 degrees.