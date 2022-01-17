The Monday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

A frosty start to January 17
Frosty to start this morning with scattered patches of mist and fog. Frost and any mist and fog will clear through the morning, leaving another dry day with sunny spells developing, though it will turn slightly cloudier towards evening. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees in a light to moderate southeasterly breeze.
TONIGHT
Tonight will start dry with some clear spells but cloud will quickly thicken overnight, with patchy rain and drizzle developing near coasts towards morning. Coldest early on with lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees generally but it will become less cold as the cloud thickens. Isolated mist patches will develop in moderate southerly winds.
