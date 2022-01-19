The Wednesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Dry conditions today
Today will be dry across Connacht with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with moderate northwest breezes.
TONIGHT
Tonight will be cold and dry with clear spells. Frost will develop in many areas. Some patches of mist or fog will develop also. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees with light northwest or variable breezes.
