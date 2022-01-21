What has the weekend weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding counties?

Tomorrow Saturday will continue mostly cloudy with some patchy drizzle and just a few bright spells in parts. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in moderate southwesterly breezes, fresher near the coast.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

On Saturday night, drizzle may affect western coastal fringes where it will be breezy. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in the west but a little colder in the east dipping down to between -1 and 3 degrees with a touch of frost possible there, in light to moderate southerly breezes. A few mist or fog patches also.

Sunday will be another dry and cloudy day for most with just occasional bright spells developing. However, there'll be some patchy drizzle or light rain occurring in southwestern and western coastal areas, becoming persistent at times later in the day and overnight. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes, fresher near Atlantic coasts.

The early days of next week will continue mostly dry, but there will be a little patchy drizzle or light rain too, mainly in parts of the west and north. There will be a fair deal of cloud but some bright or sunny spells are possible at times also. Highs of 7 to 10 degrees by day, falling to between 0 and 5 degrees overnight with a slight ground frost in places.