The Wednesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Cloudy conditions to continue today
Any patchy frost and mist will clear this morning, leaving a largely dry start to the day with sunny spells. However, it will turn cloudier by afternoon with outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing. Breezy with moderate to fresh southwest winds and highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.
TONIGHT
Cloudy and mild to start tonight with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle. However, drier and clearer conditions will spread from the northwest overnight. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees generally, colder under longer clear spells, in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, easing light northwesterly later.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.