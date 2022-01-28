The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Patchy rain and drizzle today
Rather dull today, Friday, January 28 with patchy rain and drizzle, especially around hills and coasts. Relatively mild with highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees and becoming breezy with a fresh southwest wind developing by afternoon.
TONIGHT
A mild, cloudy and breezy night with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle. More persistent rain will move into the northwest towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in brisk westerly winds.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.