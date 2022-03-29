The Tuesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Mist and fog will again clear away during the morning but patches may linger on coasts for a time. Good sunshine will develop for most but there will be scattered showers as well. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees in light northeasterly or variable breezes.
TONIGHT
Scattered showers will ease for a time before picking up again later in the night, mainly in the north and east. Cloud will build from the north too during the night and mist and fog patches will develop. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees in light northerly or variable breezes.
