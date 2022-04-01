The weekend weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Rather cloudy on Saturday with showers mixed with sunny spells, the best of the sunny spells will be across Ulster in the afternoon and evening. Highest afternoon temperatures 7 to 10 degrees in light northerly breezes.
Showers will become isolated on Saturday night as most of the country becomes dry with clear spells. Frost will form in parts the southeast where it will be coldest with lowest temperatures of zero to minus 2 degrees.
Sunday will be mainly dry with sunny spells and isolated showers in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light northerly winds.
Becoming cloudier overnight Sunday night with rain extending into the north and east towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees rising later in the night as winds back southwesterly overnight.
Current indications suggest westerly winds will bring a more unsettled spell of weather with rain or showers at times and temperatures closer to the seasonal average of 11 or 12 degrees in the afternoon.
Jane Carty and Grace McKeon from Carrick-On-Shannon Community School were honoured with overall runners-up prize at the 2022 Certified Irish Angus School’s Competition
