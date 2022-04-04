What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas this Monday?

Today, Monday April 4 will be a fairly dull and blustery day overall with scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle most persistent in the north of the region. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees, in mostly fresh westerly winds.
TONIGHT
Mild and cloudy overnight with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, most persistent in northern areas. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in moderate westerly winds.
